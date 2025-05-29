$RBRK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBRK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $125,671,040 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RBRK:
$RBRK Insider Trading Activity
$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 155 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 155 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260
- ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 714,877 shares for an estimated $46,861,880.
- BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 429,003 shares for an estimated $29,524,429.
- KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 198,544 shares for an estimated $14,179,518.
- JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 45,045 shares for an estimated $2,977,498.
- RAVI MHATRE sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154
- MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154
- YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $716,852.
$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 1,963,991 shares (+3480.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,764,171
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 1,067,823 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,792,911
- NORGES BANK added 943,570 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,671,735
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 884,270 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,922,784
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 854,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,092,469
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 819,978 shares (+73.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,002,258
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 810,095 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,399,593
$RBRK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
