$RBRK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBRK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $125,671,040 of trading volume.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBRK:

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 155 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 155 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 714,877 shares for an estimated $46,861,880 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 429,003 shares for an estimated $29,524,429 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 198,544 shares for an estimated $14,179,518 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 45,045 shares for an estimated $2,977,498 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $716,852.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.