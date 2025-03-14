$RBRK stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBRK stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $250,896,978 of trading volume.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBRK:

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 122 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIPUL SINHA (Chairman of the Board and CEO) sold 1,158,082 shares for an estimated $81,355,260

ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 519,973 shares for an estimated $34,296,794 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 423,674 shares for an estimated $21,630,026 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 225,097 shares for an estimated $9,971,606 .

. BARRY EGGERS sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,274,000

JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 27,027 shares for an estimated $1,791,522 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 15,933 shares for an estimated $481,017

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 15,933 shares for an estimated $481,017

YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $362,276.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

