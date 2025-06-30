$RBRK stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBRK stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $165,187,990 of trading volume.

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBRK:

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 175 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 175 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE T SALEM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 721,924 shares for an estimated $65,731,288 .

. ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 855,450 shares for an estimated $60,330,605 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 405,300 shares for an estimated $29,987,641 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 204,628 shares for an estimated $16,012,229 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 54,054 shares for an estimated $3,862,301 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $916,812 .

. RAVI MHATRE sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED sold 13,213 shares for an estimated $832,154

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

