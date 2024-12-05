News & Insights

RBR Group Plans Major Share Issuance Strategy

December 05, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Ltd has announced a General Meeting set for January 7, 2025, to vote on key resolutions aimed at expanding its equity base. The agenda includes ratifying the issuance of 225 million shares and approving further share placements and options, totaling over 1 billion shares and options. These strategic moves are designed to strengthen the company’s financial standing and involve key stakeholders and investors.

