RBR Group Lists 225 Million Securities on ASX

RBR Group Limited has announced the quotation of 225 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is expected to increase the company’s visibility and potentially attract more investors. The securities were issued as part of a previously announced transaction.

