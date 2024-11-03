News & Insights

Stocks

RBR Group Lists 225 Million Securities on ASX

November 03, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced the quotation of 225 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is expected to increase the company’s visibility and potentially attract more investors. The securities were issued as part of a previously announced transaction.

For further insights into AU:RBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.