RBR Group Limited Announces $1.3 Million Capital Raise

RBR Group Limited is set to raise up to $1.3 million through a combination of a placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer. The placement involves issuing new ordinary shares to professional investors, while the entitlement offer allows existing shareholders in select countries to purchase additional shares. This capital raising initiative aims to boost RBR’s financial stability and support its ongoing business operations.

