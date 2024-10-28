News & Insights

RBR Group Limited Announces $1.3 Million Capital Raise

October 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited is set to raise up to $1.3 million through a combination of a placement and a non-renounceable entitlement offer. The placement involves issuing new ordinary shares to professional investors, while the entitlement offer allows existing shareholders in select countries to purchase additional shares. This capital raising initiative aims to boost RBR’s financial stability and support its ongoing business operations.

