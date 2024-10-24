News & Insights

RBR Group Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 24, 2024 — 08:50 pm EDT

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an announcement about a capital raising. The halt, effective immediately, will remain until the company issues the announcement or the start of normal trading on October 29, 2024. Investors should stay tuned for updates on this significant financial move.

