RBR Group Announces Major Securities Issue Plan

RBR Group Ltd (AU:RBR) has released an update.

RBR Group Limited has announced a proposed non-renounceable pro rata issue of 619,801,554 new ordinary fully paid securities, slated to close on November 28, 2024, with an issue date set for December 5, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance capital and potentially boost its market standing. Interested investors should note the ex date of November 13, 2024, and the record date of November 14, 2024.

