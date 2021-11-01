RBNZ's Orr says unsustainable house prices pose financial stability challenges

WELLINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, New Zealand's Central Bank Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech on Tuesday.

“At the source of the financial stability risk is the inability of housing supply to respond in a timely fashion to changes in demand, and the drivers that lead to a bias towards housing as an investment choice beyond simply a place to reside,” Orr said.

Governor Orr said the bank was well advanced in its work to commence consulting on additional "debt servicing ratio" tools, and that he expected to see an easing in house prices over the medium term.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese)

