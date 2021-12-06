RBNZ's Hawkesby says higher currency will help bank's objectives

Adds comments on labour market and inflation. Adds market reaction

WELLINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A higher New Zealand dollar NZD= will help the central bank achieve its policy objectives, including managing rising inflation risks, more quickly, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday.

"At the moment a higher currency in the short term will actually help us achieve our objectives more quickly because a strong currency will feed through a lower tradeables inflation and feed through to lower inflation, and we are managing inflation from the top side," Hawkesby said at an event hosted by KangaNews.

Capacity pressures are building in New Zealand with inflation shooting up and the jobless rate falling sharply.

The jobless rate plunged to an equal record low of 3.4% in the third quarter as the supply of foreign workers fell to due the pandemic-induced closure of international borders.

The government has said it plans to reopen borders from January, but foreigners will only be let in from April.

"One risk we are conscious of in the very short term is that even when the borders reopen, that actually becomes easier for more Kiwis to leave the country than it does for foreigners to come in," Hawkesby said.

"So there is a potential that the labour market gets tighter before it gets looser,” he added.

Hawkesby said the RBNZ expects unemployment rate to drift to about 4%, but this assumes labour constraints will abate, which is not something the bank has a high degree of confidence around, he said.

"We have more confidence around the fact that the labor market is tight and that's going to build inflation pressures," he said.

The New Zealand dollar rose slightly after Hawkesby's comments, later settling 0.2% higher at $0.6737.

Hawkesby also reiterated that RBNZ monetary policy strategy was to take "considered steps", as seen in the 25-basis-points hike last month.

