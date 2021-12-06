RBNZ's Hawkesby says higher currency will help bank's objectives

A higher New Zealand dollar will help the central bank achieve its policy objectives, including managing rising inflation risks, more quickly, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Tuesday.

"At the moment a higher currency in the short term will actually help us achieve our objectives more quickly because a strong currency will feed through a lower tradables inflation and feed through to lower inflation, and we are managing inflation from the top side...," Hawkesby said at a virtual debt capital markets event.

Hawkesby reiterated that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy strategy was to take "considered steps", as seen in the 25-basis-points hike last month.

