RBNZ's Conway: more uncertainty around GDP projections due to cyclone

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 22, 2023 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A cyclone that hit New Zealand earlier this month was leading to greater uncertainty around GDP projections, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's chief economist Paul Conway said on Tuesday.

New Zealand warned on Monday the final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8 billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in the recovery efforts.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Wellington Editing by Lucy Craymer)

