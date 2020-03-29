RBNZ to boost liquidity with OMO using corporate bonds and ABS

SYDNEY, March 30 (IFR) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is to provide additional liquidity to the corporate sector via a new weekly Open Market Operation (OMO) that offers another channel for banks to continue funding their corporate clients.

The new corporate OMOs will be held each Tuesday and operate similar to the reserve bank's regular OMOs.

Under the new programme, the RBNZ will typically offer up NZ$500m (US$300m) for terms out to approximately three months in exchange for eligible corporate bonds and asset-backed securities.

“Our objective is to encourage banks to continue to fund their corporate clients by purchasing their debt securities, given the confidence that these securities can be funded by exchanging them with us for cash. In this way, by banking the banks, we are ensuring large businesses can better manage their cash flows, and lower their funding costs," said Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby.

Hawkesby emphasised that the Reserve Bank continues to monitor market developments very closely, and stands ready to act further to ensure markets and the financial system operate in a stable and efficient manner.

“We are committed to support smooth market functioning,” he said.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

