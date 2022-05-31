RBNZ seeks submissions on its remit as part of 5-year review

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday launched a review of the bank's remit that is conducted every five years and asked the public to make submissions on whether changes are needed.

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday launched a review of the bank's remit that is conducted every five years and asked the public to make submissions on whether changes are needed.

Chief Economist Paul Conway said he hoped the bank would get a wide range of views during the process.

"Do people think the inflation target is about right? How should we go about supporting maximum sustainable employment? How relevant are major economic trends under public discussion, such as house price sustainability, distributional outcomes, or climate change?" he said.

Public consultation is open until July 15.

New Zealand's central bank is currently pursuing an aggressive tightening path as authorities seek to reduce the second-round effects of runaway inflation. A hawkish RBNZ now projects the cash rate will double to 4.0% over the next year and remain there into 2024.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters