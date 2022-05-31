RBNZ seeks submissions on its remit as part of 5-year review

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday launched a review of the bank's remit that is conducted every five years and asked the public to make submissions on whether changes are needed.

Chief Economist Paul Conway said he hoped the bank would get a wide range of views during the process.

"Do people think the inflation target is about right? How should we go about supporting maximum sustainable employment? How relevant are major economic trends under public discussion, such as house price sustainability, distributional outcomes, or climate change?" he said.

Public consultation is open until July 15.

New Zealand's central bank is currently pursuing an aggressive tightening path as authorities seek to reduce the second-round effects of runaway inflation. A hawkish RBNZ now projects the cash rate will double to 4.0% over the next year and remain there into 2024.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.