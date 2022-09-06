RBNZ says settlement cash levels lower as pandemic measures unwind

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Wednesday it was a work in progress to determine what was the best level of settlement cash needed in the economy as extra policy measures taken during the pandemic come to an end.

"Settlement cash will decline to a lower level as AMP (additional monetary policy) tools wind down and the Reserve Bank's balance sheet reduces," Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said.

"It is not expected that these changes will have an impact on financial market functioning or the broader economy."

To anchor short-term rates, the RBNZ needed to ensure there was not a shortage of settlement cash, which banks use to meet payment and settlement needs, she said in a speech at the KangaNews debt capital markets summit in Auckland.

"The Reserve Bank will maintain settlement cash above a level that is sufficient for payments and settlement needs, plus a buffer," Silk said, referring to the RBNZ's announcement earlier this year that it would retain a floor system.

"There is uncertainty around what level of settlement cash will best anchor short-term interest rates, particularly as there has been a lot of change in the period since we introduced a floor system."

The central bank would work to avoid any such shortages in settlement cash, Silk said.

(Reporting by John Mair and Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler)

