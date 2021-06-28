RBNZ says prepared to navigate economic and financial challenges

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is prepared to face the challenges presented by the economy and the financial markets, the bank said in its statement of intent published on Tuesday.

"We remain prepared to navigate the challenges presented by our economic and financial environment," Governor Adrian Orr said in the statement.

The bank added that as long as COVID-19 is contained and the global economic recovery is sustained, eventually economic policy settings can be expected to normalise over the medium term.

