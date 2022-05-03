RBNZ says New Zealand's financial system remains robust

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday the country's financial system remained robust in the context of significant global economic challenges.

"The combination of a global pandemic and war is a significant challenge, but we are confident that the New Zealand financial system is resilient," said Governor Adrian Orr in the bank's financial stability review, which is held twice a year.

The RBNZ added the banking system is well funded and positioned to maintain lending in the event of a downturn.

New Zealand's central has been one of the most aggressive central banks in rolling back stimulus as policymakers seek to get on top of a red-hot housing market and soaring inflation. As mortgage rates have risen, house prices have started to fall.

The central bank said house prices remain above sustainable levels and a further gradual adjustment is desirable.

However it adds a large fall in house prices would significantly reduce housing wealth and could lead to a contraction in consumer spending and some recent mortgage borrowers could face difficulty.

The central bank is designing a framework for introducing debt-to-income (DTI) restrictions and said it intends to have the framework finalised by late 2022. This could be introduced by mid-2023 if needed. However, it adds a slowdown in high DTI lending is expected in coming months.

The RBNZ says the sharp rise in global commodity prices, supply chain issues and staff shortages along with the recent Omicron outbreak curtailing spending had put many businesses under pressure and they will be tested as the broad COVID-19 fiscal support ends.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said while the central bank had raised concerns about international developments including the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues it had confirmed the local financial system was solid.

