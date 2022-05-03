RBNZ says New Zealand's financial system remains robust

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that the country's financial system remained robust in the context of significant global economic challenges.

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that the country's financial system remained robust in the context of significant global economic challenges.

"The combination of a global pandemic and war is a significant challenge, but we are confident that the New Zealand financial system is resilient to a range of potential outcomes," said Governor Adrian Orr in the bank's financial stability review, which is held twice a year.

The RBNZ added that the banking system is well funded and positioned to maintain lending in the event of a downturn.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters