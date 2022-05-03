RBNZ says New Zealand's financial system remains robust

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that the country's financial system remained robust in the context of significant global economic challenges.

"The combination of a global pandemic and war is a significant challenge, but we are confident that the New Zealand financial system is resilient to a range of potential outcomes," said Governor Adrian Orr in the bank's financial stability review, which is held twice a year.

The RBNZ added that the banking system is well funded and positioned to maintain lending in the event of a downturn.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.