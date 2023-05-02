News & Insights

RBNZ says New Zealand financial system resilient

May 02, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday the country's financial system is resilient and well placed to handle the higher interest rate environment and international financial disruptions.

"To date there have been limited signs of distress in banks’ lending portfolios," said Governor Adrian Orr in the bank's financial stability review, which is released twice a year.

He added this reflects the ongoing strength of the labour market and that borrowers have been able to adjust their spending or use previous savings and repayment buffers.

