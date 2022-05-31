RBNZ says housing should be left out of policy remit

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - A New Zealand central bank official on Wednesday argued housing market objectives were better served outside its policy remit, only a year after the government directed the bank to consider property prices in its monetary setting deliberations.

The comments were made in an online media briefing following the launch of public consultation on what should and should not be included in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) remit.

"Our position is that it might be more efficiently served elsewhere," said Gael Price, the central bank's manager of policy research and development.

New Zealand's government in early 2021 tasked the central bank with considering the impact its monetary and financial policy decisions have on house prices amid a surge in the country’s property prices.

Price said broader concerns such as housing might belong in another document such as the letter of expectations sent annually by the finance minister to the RBNZ.

"Having carefully reviewed international experience and looking at best practice, we've found that these additional considerations, while not harmful, tend to have an ambiguous effect on (central bank) success overseas," Price said.

Along with housing, the consultation is seeking public views on issues within the remit such as whether the inflation target is right and how the central bank should go about supporting maximum sustainable employment, said RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway.

Public consultation is open until July 15.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Sam Holmes)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.