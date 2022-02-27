RBNZ says has more work to do on rates, too early to tell on Russia

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has more work to do on interest rates to control inflation and it is too early as yet to assess what impact, if any, the Russian invasion of Ukraine might have on policy, a top official said on Monday.

In an interview with Reuters, RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha said New Zealand's trade links with Russia and Ukraine were minor but there could be some impact through market volatility and commodity prices.

Ha said policy had to move to a contractionary stance to fight inflation and rate rises of 50 basis points were a possibility if necessary. The central bank last week hiked rates by 25 basis points to 1.0% and projected they could peak around 3.35% by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

