RBNZ review finds monetary policy decisions largely warranted

WELLINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An internal review of New Zealand's central bank decisions over the past five years found that the dramatic easing in monetary policy was largely warranted over the pandemic but that with hindsight monetary policy should have been tightened earlier in 2021.

The monetary policy review found that there were a number of areas for improvement including the need to be cautious in providing forward guidance in uncertain times.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

