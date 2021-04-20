RBNZ Q1 core inflation model +1.9% y/y

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that its sectoral factor model of core inflation rose 1.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021.

The release came just hours after the country's official statistics agency released figures showing the consumer price index rose 1.5% in the March quarter from a year ago.

Both measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

