RBNZ plan supports short-term rates at par with official cash rate

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

New Zealand's central bank said on Monday financial institutions may deposit the local currency with it in exchange for nominal government bonds to keep short-term interest rates at par with the bank's official cash rate.

July 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Monday financial institutions may deposit the local currency with it in exchange for nominal government bonds to keep short-term interest rates at par with the bank's official cash rate.

The central bank, which delivered its sixth straight interest rate rise last week, added that the facility would allow institutions to lend NZ dollar overnight and "from tomorrow to the next day, on a secured basis."

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More