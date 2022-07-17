RBNZ plan supports short-term rates at par with official cash rate

July 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Monday financial institutions may deposit the local currency with it in exchange for nominal government bonds to keep short-term interest rates at par with the bank's official cash rate.

The central bank, which delivered its sixth straight interest rate rise last week, added that the facility would allow institutions to lend NZ dollar overnight and "from tomorrow to the next day, on a secured basis."

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.