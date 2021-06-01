RBNZ looking to incorporate sustainability goals into balance sheet

WELLINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will use its balance sheet, which has tripled over the past year, to meet some of its climate change and sustainable finance objectives, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The RBNZ incorporated an element of sustainability objectives into its reserves portfolio by investing US$100 million in the Bank for International Settlements' U.S. dollar Green Bond Fund in 2019 and the central bank now says it is considering more sustainable investment options.

"When looking at the future of our balance sheet, it should come as no surprise that climate change and sustainable finance is at the forefront of our minds," RBNZ's Head of Financial Markets, Vanessa Rayner, said in a speech.

Rayner said efforts to help reduce interest rates and restore confidence in financial markets has seen RBNZ's balance sheet almost triple in size, reaching NZ$85 billion ($61.63 billion).

The balance sheet will remain large for a long time and new monetary policy tools will remain mainstream for as long as global central bank policy rates remain at, or near, record lows, she said.

Rayner said the bank is in the process of undertaking a comprehensive review of its foreign reserves management framework which will include governance arrangements, the objectives of holding foreign reserves, funding arrangements, and reserves adequacy.

She said the foreign reserve holdings have been broadly unchanged since 2008, which differed from other central banks that have increased reserves since the global financial crisis.

"A change in our foreign reserves would necessarily result in a change in the size of our balance sheet, and the composition of assets may change as we consider a broader set of objectives in our strategic asset allocation," she said.

($1 = 1.3793 New Zealand dollars)

