RBNZ increases cash rate by 50 bps to 3.0%

New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.0% on Wednesday, its seventh rate hike in a row in an effort to get on top of inflation.

All 23 economists in a Reuters poll forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would hike the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0%.

"The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the RBNZ said in a statement.

