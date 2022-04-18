RBNZ Governor says policy weighted toward containing inflation expectations

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said committee policy is currently weighted toward containing inflation expectations and expects to put into effect more interest rate increases in coming quarters.

"If you go too slow, it's inflation expectations that will get away from us and at the moment the balance of risks as far as the Monetary Policy Committee is concerned is very much weighted toward constraining those inflation expectations in the medium term to be within the target range," bank Governor Adrian Orr said in a recorded interview with the International Monetary Policy released on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.