RBNZ Governor says central bank policy now officially contractionary

WELLINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor said on Thursday that the central bank cash rate was officially contractionary as it tries to bring down inflation.

"We are sorry that New Zealanders are being buffeted by significant shocks and inflation is above target. As we've said before, inflation is no one's friend and causes economic costs," Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr told a committee at parliament.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

