RBNZ Governor Orr: Slowing aggregate demand making it harder to pass cost increases on

WELLINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday that inflation pressures in New Zealand have eased and capacity pressures have come off and that has happened with minimum disruption in the labour market.

He told radio station Newstalk ZB that as aggregate demand and spending had slowed people were finding it harder to pass on cost increases.

