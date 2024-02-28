RBNZ Governor Orr: confident current official rate is restricting demand

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr reiterated on Thursday that he was confident the current official cash rate was restricting demand but it would need to remain at current levels to keep inflation tracking lower.

"We're in a position where we are locked in saying inflation is going to be returning (to the 1%-3% target band) but that is subject to us retaining a restrictive stance with the official cash rate," he said at a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Orr undertook a series of media interviews before appearing in front of the committee to discuss Wednesday's decision to hold the cash rate at 5.5%.

While the decision had been widely expected by the market, the tone of the statement and a slight lowering of the forecast track was seen as less hawkish than some in the market had been expecting.

Orr told the committee that the central bank's outlook for inflation was very balanced and there was no argument for inflation going up or down.

He added in an interview with Radio New Zealand that the RBNZ was very confident that it would return to within the target band in the second half of 2024 and would be near the 2% midpoint in 2025.

He said the key risks were mostly global.

"Domestically, the economy is behaving as anticipated with interest rates where they are and the terms of trade where they are so spending is subdued and inflation has declined," he said.

