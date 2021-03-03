RBNZ Governor Orr says 'stimulatory monetary conditions' needed to meet targets

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is in a "sound position" to continue to meet its mandate amid the economic shocks from COVID-19, Governor Adrian Orr said, adding that stimulatory monetary conditions were still needed to meet its targets.

"We must continue to transform so as to remain relevant and effective in addressing longer-term challenges," Orr said on Thursday in a speech to the New Zealand Economic Forum. "There is still heightened health-related economic uncertainty."

