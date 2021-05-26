RBNZ Governor Orr says monetary conditions could normalise next year

WELLINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand's (RBNZ) governor said on Thursday that monetary policy conditions could start normalising by about this time next year if the economic outlook unfolds as anticipated.

"In our projections, conditional to the economic outlook continuing to unfold as anticipated, about this time next year if not further on we see ourselves in a positive position of being able to start to normalise monetary conditions towards somewhat neutral conditions," Governor Adrian Orr said at a parliamentary select committee meeting.

Even so, Orr said the bank will be patient and wait to see if the economy unfolds as expected.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

