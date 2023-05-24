News & Insights

RBNZ Governor Orr says confident in restrictiveness of interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 24, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday the committee was confident in the level of restrictiveness of interest rates at the present point.

"They (interest rates) are well above what we would consider neutral, are constraining spending and investment," Orr told the New Zealand government Finance and Expenditure Committee.

He added that there were indicators consumer spending and aggregate demand as a whole were easing and in some places were falling in real terms.

"The committee is confident monetary policy is restrictive and doing its job," he said, but added the central bank never rules out the need to change that view.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.