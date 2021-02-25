RBNZ Governor Orr says best to be patient on policy for now

By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor Adrian Orr reiterated on Friday that the bank will maintain its current easy policy setting for a prolonged period, saying it was prudent to be patient.

Speaking to business leaders in the South Island city of Christchurch, Orr also said the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) wants to keep the option of negative rates open, in case it needs to stimulate the economy further.

RBNZ left rates unchanged at 0.25% earlier this week.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.