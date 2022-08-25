RBNZ Governor: New Zealand will not see a technical recession

Lucy Craymer Reuters
New Zealand's central bank governor said on Friday the bank's core view is that New Zealand won't see a technical recession.

WELLINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank governor said on Friday the bank's core view is that New Zealand won't see a technical recession.

"We won't see a technical recession -- there's quite a reasonable bounce back in economic activity for Q2 of the year," Adrian Orr, Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor, told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

