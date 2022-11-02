RBNZ Gov. Orr says central bank has confidence they can get inflation under control

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLOTTE GREENFIELD

November 02, 2022 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand central bank Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday that he had a high level of confidence the central bank could get inflation under control.

"Around our confidence of having inflation under control, that is very high because we control the end outcome through the interest-rate environment," Orr told the government's Finance and Expenditure Committee meeting.

Inflation in New Zealand is currently sitting at 7.2%, well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's target of 1% to 3%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter