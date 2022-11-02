RBNZ Gov. Orr says central bank has confidence they can get inflation under control

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand central bank Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday that he had a high level of confidence the central bank could get inflation under control.

"Around our confidence of having inflation under control, that is very high because we control the end outcome through the interest-rate environment," Orr told the government's Finance and Expenditure Committee meeting.

Inflation in New Zealand is currently sitting at 7.2%, well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's target of 1% to 3%.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer

