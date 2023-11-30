RBNZ deputy governor says inflation leaves little room for error

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said on Friday persistently high core inflation was creating uncertainty, leaving very little room for error around policy.

"Demand's been exceeding supply for some time, those inflation pressures have been building, we do need a period of very subdued spending," Hawkesby said.

The RBNZ on Wednesday held the official cash rate at 5.5% but noted inflation remained too high and that further policy tightening might be needed if price pressures did not ease.

Hawkesby said migration remained a big part of the inflation story.

While the bank saw new arrivals helping alleviate tightness in the labour market, they also added demand-side pressure particularly around rental housing, he said.

Although inflation in New Zealand is currently at 5.6% and expected to track back to within its target band of 1% to 3% by the end of 2024, two-year inflation expectations are starting to increase.

Hawkesby said it was difficult to know how much to read into inflation expectations but the fact that they had started to tick up meant the central bank needed to take it seriously.

"Some of those longer-term measures are really more about the credibility of the regime," he added.

The new centre-right government said on Wednesday it would start the legislative process of returning the central bank to a single inflation targeting mandate.

That change would remove the requirement for the RBNZ to consider employment when setting the cash rate and focus solely on inflation.

Hawkesby said the central bank had reviewed cash rate decisions since the dual mandate had been introduced and had not identified an instance when a single mandate focused on inflation would have changed a decision they made.

However, he added that in their remit review the central bank had said it would be useful if the bank’s remit gave more prominence to price stability for times when there is conflict between the two mandates.

