RBNZ Deputy Governor Hawkesby says NZ financial system remains strong

February 11, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's financial system remains strong and is in a good position to adjust to higher interest rates both globally and domestically, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Monday.

He told a parliamentary committee that while it had been three months since the central bank's last financial stability report was released, the information in it remained pertinent.

"The vast majority of households have continued to manage the debt and service their mortgages, although some are struggling and falling behind," he said.

