RBNZ Deputy Governor Hawkesby says macroprudential tools important to delivering stability

WELLINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank deputy governor, Christian Hawkesby, said in a speech released on Thursday that macroprudential tools are an important part of delivering on the bank's responsibility for the stability of the financial system.

"We have also come to see that it is important to have a fuller suite of macroprudential tools, which help manage both the risks to the financial system from a fall in house prices and the risks to households being unable to service their debt," he said. "We intend to proceed with designing a framework for operationalising debt-to-income ratio restrictions."

