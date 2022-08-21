RBNZ considered 25 bps and 75 bps hikes before settling on 50 bps-Hawkesby

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Monday that policymakers had "certainly considered 25 or 75" basis point increases before ultimately deciding to raise the cash rate by 50 basis points (bps).

Hawkesby told Reuters in a phone interview that if the committee thought that market pricing was wrong and they need to shift it they would consider a larger move than 50 bps.

"At the meeting last week, we sort of reflected that actually market pricing for the OCR (official cash rate) over the period ahead was reasonably similar to what we were putting out in our OCR projections," he said.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivered its seventh straight interest rate hike and signaled a more hawkish tightening path over coming months to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Kim Coghill)

