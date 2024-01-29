News & Insights

RBNZ chief economist says monetary policy working but still work to be done

January 29, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank chief economist Paul Conway said on Tuesday that recent economic data suggests monetary policy is working but there is still a way to go before inflation returns to its midpoint of 2%.

He added that some of the recent revisions lower in GDP are due to methodological changes and do not necessarily mean that capacity pressures in the economy are much lower than previously assumed.

Conway, who was speaking on a webcast organized by the central bank, added the monetary policy committee will have more to say in the February 2024 monetary policy statement.

