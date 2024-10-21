RBNK ETF Update, 10/21/2024  

How is RBNK stock faring? The RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF is up 13.4% in the past three months and has risen about 43.6% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, RBNK is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of C$26.73 implies a downside of about 2.81%.

Currently, RBNK’s holdings with the highest upside potential is Toronto Dominion Bank (TSE:TD).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM), National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY).

Revealingly, RBNK’s ETF Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market.

