RBLX's Monetization Strengthens: What's Driving the Bookings Surge?

Roblox Corporation RBLX closed 2025 with strong growth in both engagement and bookings across its platform. The company reported fourth-quarter bookings of $2.2 billion, up 63% year over year, while engagement hours reached 35 billion, marking an 88% increase.



A key contributor to this performance has been the expansion of Roblox’s paying user base. Monthly unique payers reached nearly 37 million in the fourth quarter, nearly doubling from the prior year and increasing sequentially. The growth was broad-based geographically, with payers rising across major markets including the United States and Canada, which recorded 34% year-over-year growth.



Demographic expansion is likely to have supported activity on the platform. Management highlighted rapid growth in the platform’s 18-plus user base, which is expanding at more than 50% year over year and monetizes roughly 40% higher than younger cohorts. Roblox is also expanding experiences that appeal to older users, including genres such as shooters, role-playing games and sports titles.



Emphasis on content dynamics bodes well. Management highlighted increasing diversity and velocity of experiences across the platform, with content outside the top 10 titles growing faster than in previous quarters in both engagement and bookings. The company also reported strong bookings growth during the quarter without the benefit of a major new viral title.



The behavior of newer user cohorts also remained consistent with the platform’s existing user base. Per the management, users who joined during the rapid growth period in the second half of 2025 have demonstrated engagement, spending and retention patterns similar to Roblox’s core users.



As Roblox continues to broaden its content ecosystem and expand its global user base, the platform’s growing payer base, expanding demographic reach and diversified experience ecosystem highlight a maturing monetization model within Roblox’s rapidly evolving digital economy. Looking ahead, management expects bookings growth to remain robust in 2026, projecting 22% to 26% year-over-year growth.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 32.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 20.6%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG and DraftKings Inc. DKNG have dropped 25.5% and 27.4%, respectively, while Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI has gained 1.3%.

RBLX stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.80, well above the industry average of 2.14. Then again, other industry players, such as Bragg Gaming, DraftKings and Monarch Casino have P/S ratios of 0.32, 1.74 and 3.14, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roblox’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from $1.88 to $1.61 over the past 60 days.

RBLX is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating an 4.6% decline in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Bragg Gaming, DraftKings and Monarch Casino are likely to witness growth of 83.3%, 72.7% and 9.6%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

