RBLX's Discovery Shift Targets Retention: Can Monetization Hold Up?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is reworking its discovery strategy as it shifts more weight toward long-term retention and less toward immediate monetization. The recommendation engine is a key operating lever for the company because it shapes user engagement, creator visibility and the types of experiences that gain scale across the platform. The adjustment comes as Roblox looks to improve platform quality, expand its 18-and-above user base and capture a larger share of the gaming market.



The shift follows recent pressure in Roblox’s user-growth funnel. Management said the discovery system had been more weighted toward monetization, while age-check changes reduced communication activity across the platform. Together, these factors likely weighed on app store ratings and organic sign-ups. Softer organic sign-ups could limit DAU growth and bookings momentum, even as engagement and monetization among existing users remain resilient.



Roblox is now testing discovery algorithms that optimize for 28-day retention and beyond. The company is also prioritizing high-quality experiences with deeper long-term engagement, aiming to reward durable content rather than games that generate shorter-term spending spikes. First-quarter results reflected early evidence of broader content participation, with games outside the top 10 accounting for 65% of spending growth.



The near-term cost is potential monetization pressure. Roblox is giving less priority to games that drive quick spending and more priority to experiences that keep users engaged longer. This could soften monetization in the near term, but the shift is designed to improve retention, content quality and growth among users aged 18 and above. The strategy’s effectiveness will likely hinge on Roblox’s ability to turn better discovery into stronger organic sign-ups, deeper engagement and more durable bookings growth.

How Are Roblox’s Competitors Faring?

Unity Software Inc. U is approaching discovery through its tools and advertising infrastructure. The company said AI is making game creation more accessible, increasing both the number of creators and the volume of new games. That trend makes consumer discovery more important, and Unity Software’s Vector system is designed to improve personalization by matching users with games they are more likely to play. For Unity Software, better discovery supports advertising performance and developer monetization.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO operates from a more franchise-led model. The company reported recurrent consumer spending growth of 23% in the quarter, supported by NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto Online and mobile titles. Unlike Roblox, Take-Two’s engagement model is less dependent on platform-wide recommendation changes and more tied to sustaining player interest through premium franchises, live-service updates and recurring content.



Against this backdrop, Roblox sits between Unity Software’s tools-led model and Take-Two’s franchise-led model. Unity Software is building discovery and monetization support through AI-driven infrastructure, while Take-Two relies on owned IP and live-service execution to sustain spending. For Roblox, the competitive test is whether retention-led discovery can improve content quality and creator economics while keeping bookings momentum intact.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 33.9% over the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 5.1%.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RBLX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.63, well above the industry average of 2.15.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roblox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.