RBLX's Bookings Reset Adds Margin Pressure: Can AI and DevEx Pay Off?

Roblox Corporation RBLX is facing a more challenging margin setup after lowering its bookings growth expectations for 2026. The company now expects bookings growth of 8-12%, significantly down from the previously referenced 22-26% range. The revised outlook assumes daily active users will decline sequentially from the first quarter to the second quarter before returning to sequential growth in the third quarter.



The bookings reset is largely tied to safety-related user-growth friction, including age-check changes, reduced communication activity and softer organic sign-ups. The lower bookings outlook, in turn, creates margin pressure by reducing the platform scale available to absorb operating costs. Roblox stated that much of the margin reduction relative to prior expectations is tied to fixed-cost deleveraging, reflecting the impact of a lower bookings base on profitability.



AI and DevEx investments add another layer to the margin discussion. Roblox said roughly one-fourth of the margin impact is tied to incremental spending on artificial intelligence and the higher DevEx rate for age-checked users aged 18 and above.



The AI investment supports several parts of the platform, including creation tools, discovery recommendations, communication safety, marketplace recommendations and 3D generation. The DevEx increase is aimed at encouraging creators to build more content for older users, a cohort Roblox has identified as a meaningful long-term opportunity. The company highlighted stronger monetization among users aged 18 and above, noting that the cohort monetizes at roughly 1.5 times Roblox’s current platform average.



AI tools and higher creator payouts remain central to Roblox’s long-term investment case, but their financial payoff is not assured. These initiatives could support better content quality, stronger creator economics and deeper engagement among older users. However, they will need to translate into renewed bookings momentum and improved operating leverage for the margin setup to strengthen over time.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox shares have declined 16.5% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 2.9%. In the same time frame, other industry players like DraftKings Inc. DKNG and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI have gained 5.7% and 30.9%, respectively.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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RBLX stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.96, well above the industry average of 2.26. Then again, other industry players, such as DraftKings and Monarch Casino, have P/S ratios of 1.80 and 3.96, respectively.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roblox’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from $1.61 to $1.45 over the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



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RBLX is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 5.8% increase in 2026. Conversely, industry players like DraftKings and Monarch Casino are likely to witness growth of 74.2% and 30.2%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

RBLX Zacks Rank

Roblox stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.