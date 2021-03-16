RBLX Stock Price: How High Will Roblox Stock Go? What Stifel Thinks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is continuing to head higher after its initial public offering (IPO) last week and Stifel thinks it’s not likely going to stop anytime soon.

Stifel analysts initiated coverage of RBLX stock today with a buy rating. To go along with that, the analysts assigned the stock a price target of $85 per share. That’s higher than the consensus price of $72.50 per share. It also represents a possible upside of roughly 18% for the stock.

Roblox is a gaming platform that has more than 32 million average daily users. It allows for creators to craft their own experiences that they can then charge other players for. A boost in gaming has been good for the company as more people turned to gaming during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RBLX stock trading on Tuesday saw over 18 million shares change hands as of this writing. That’s below the stock’s daily average trading volume of roughly 48.7 million shares.

RBLX stock was up 4.3% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 9% since its IPO.

