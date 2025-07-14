$RBLX stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBLX stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $633,997,354 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RBLX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RBLX stock page):
$RBLX Insider Trading Activity
$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 211 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 211 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 8,070,446 shares for an estimated $674,374,927.
- GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,194,650 shares for an estimated $83,043,247.
- ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 501,750 shares for an estimated $37,732,475.
- MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 325,809 shares for an estimated $27,599,551.
- MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 340,645 shares for an estimated $25,839,782.
- MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 321,936 shares for an estimated $22,169,243.
- CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 116,866 shares for an estimated $10,204,101.
- MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 57,021 shares for an estimated $4,686,778.
- ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,118 shares for an estimated $4,179,713.
- AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,356 shares for an estimated $3,419,292.
$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 17,310,718 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,009,041,752
- ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 9,919,760 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $578,222,810
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,544,141 shares (+137089.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $556,327,978
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 8,346,341 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $486,508,216
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,007,322 shares (+217.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,166,799
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,564,124 shares (+212.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,042,787
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,400,624 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $256,512,372
$RBLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025
$RBLX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/11/2025
- Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025
- Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 06/30/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $116.0 on 06/27/2025
- Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025
- Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 06/12/2025
- Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/05/2025
