$RBLX stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBLX stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $633,997,354 of trading volume.

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBLX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RBLX stock page ):

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 211 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 211 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 8,070,446 shares for an estimated $674,374,927 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,194,650 shares for an estimated $83,043,247 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 501,750 shares for an estimated $37,732,475 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 325,809 shares for an estimated $27,599,551 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 340,645 shares for an estimated $25,839,782 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 321,936 shares for an estimated $22,169,243 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 116,866 shares for an estimated $10,204,101 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 57,021 shares for an estimated $4,686,778 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,118 shares for an estimated $4,179,713 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,356 shares for an estimated $3,419,292.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 395 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $116.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $103.0 on 06/05/2025

