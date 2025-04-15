$RBLX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBLX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $140,683,061 of trading volume.

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBLX:

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 149 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 149 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 1,915,094 shares for an estimated $109,588,805 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $28,912,560 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 409,425 shares for an estimated $23,391,210 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 402,775 shares for an estimated $22,050,084 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 225,228 shares for an estimated $12,943,247 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 173,437 shares for an estimated $10,611,985 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 73,613 shares for an estimated $4,140,463 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,971 shares for an estimated $1,610,432 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,278 shares for an estimated $1,511,521 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $347,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RBLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

OTR Global issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 12/12/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RBLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RBLX forecast page.

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from FBN Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Andy Marck from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 10/29/2024

You can track data on $RBLX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.