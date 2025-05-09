$RBLX stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBLX stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $204,874,533 of trading volume.

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RBLX:

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 160 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 3,573,421 shares for an estimated $236,564,380 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,246,650 shares for an estimated $85,889,058 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 366,150 shares for an estimated $23,478,344 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 399,425 shares for an estimated $22,896,855 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 256,104 shares for an estimated $15,910,157 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 164,437 shares for an estimated $10,146,866 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 73,613 shares for an estimated $4,140,463 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 38,956 shares for an estimated $2,547,413 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,092 shares for an estimated $1,395,882 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,209,919.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBLX in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

OTR Global issued a "Positive" rating on 02/03/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $80.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from FBN Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Andy Marck from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

