RBLX Q1 Payers Jump 52% YoY: Can Monetization Momentum Hold?

Roblox Corporation RBLX sustained strong monetization momentum even as safety-related changes pressured new-user acquisition. In the first quarter of 2026, monthly unique payers increased 52% year over year to 31 million, well ahead of daily active user growth. Revenue rose 39% year over year to $1.4 billion, while bookings increased 43% to $1.7 billion.



Engagement also remained strong across the platform. Daily active users grew 35% year over year to 132 million, while hours engaged increased 43% to 31 billion. International markets remained a key growth driver, with DAUs outside the United States and Canada rising 40% and hours engaged increasing 50%. Japan and India also recorded strong user and engagement growth.



Older users represent an important monetization opportunity for Roblox. In the United States, users aged 18 and above monetized at a rate more than 50% higher than users under 18. To encourage more content for this audience, Roblox raised the DevEx rate for spending generated by age-checked adult users in the United States from 26.6% to 37.8%, effective June 8, 2026.



However, the global rollout of age checks has created short-term friction. Reduced communication activity and weaker organic sign-ups through app stores have pressured new-user acquisition. Roblox consequently lowered its full-year 2026 bookings-growth outlook to 8-12% from its prior expectation of 22-26%.



To address these pressures, Roblox plans to increase age-check adoption, improve communication features and refine discovery algorithms around long-term engagement. These efforts, along with stronger incentives for adult-focused content, could help support user growth and sustain monetization momentum over time.

RBLX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Roblox’s shares have declined 2.2% in the past three months against the industry’s 5.8% growth. In the same time frame, other industry players like DraftKings Inc. DKNG and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI have gained 16.8% and 28.5%, respectively.

RBLX Three-Month Price Performance



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RBLX stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.61, well above the industry average of 2.20. DraftKings and Monarch Casino have P/S ratios of 1.78 and 3.89, respectively.

RBLX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roblox’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from $1.45 to $1.44 over the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RBLX Stock



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBLX's 2026 loss per share suggests a 6.5% year-over-year improvement. Conversely, industry players like DraftKings and Monarch Casino are likely to witness growth of 74.2% and 30.2%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

RBLX Zacks Rank

Roblox has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.